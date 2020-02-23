14 Cartridges Of Foreign Make Found In Kerala, Anti-Terror Squad To Probe

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the bullets are of foreign make: Cops (Representational)

Fourteen bullets of foreign make have been found abandoned in the district and the probe into it handed over to the anti-terror squad of Kerala police.

A pack containing 14 bullets was spotted by two civilians in Kulathupuzha, around 60 km from the city bordering Tamil Nadu, on Saturday and the ammunition was found to be of foreign make, according to Kerala Director General of Police Loknath Behera.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the bullets are of foreign make. The Anti-Terror Squad will probe the matter," he said in a release late Saturday.

In another seizure, sixty bullets used in country made guns were recovered from a man during a routine vehicle check by excise officials at the Kerala-Karnataka border.

The man, who was carrying the bullets in six packets in his car, did not have the necessary papers, police said, adding he had been taken into custody.