Burnt Body Of Woman Found In Car In Maharashtra's Nashik: Police

The charred body of a woman, suspected to be a doctor who had gone missing, has been found in a car in Nashik city of Maharashtra, police said.

Police were alerted about a stationary car burning near Raigadnagar in Wadivarhe area on the Mumbai-Agra national highway late Tuesday night, said an official.

The charred body of a woman was found inside the car.

From the chassis number, police found out that the car belonged to a 38-year-old woman doctor working at a hospital run by the Nashik municipal corporation.

Her relatives had filed a complaint earlier in the evening as she did not return home after leaving the hospital.

DNA samples have been sent for the confirmation of the dead person's identity, the police official said.

