Rajasthan Teacher Charged For Raping 30-Year-Old Woman: Police

The teacher has been charged for rape, police said. (Representational)

A 50-year-old government school teacher in Bundi district was charged for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman, police said on Monday.

However, the police have not arrested the accused as the statements of the rape survivor are yet to be recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC while the woman has been sent for a medical examination.

The woman had on Sunday approached police station and filed a rape case against the accused, who is a government school teacher, police official Harishankar Sharma said.

In her complaint, it is alleged that the teacher visited her locality for convincing children to get enrolled in the government school on Saturday.

While she was alone at home, it is alleged that the teacher raped her and threatened her of dire consequence if she revealed it to someone in her family, the official said.

The survivor narrated the ordeal to her husband when he returned home on Saturday night and the couple then filed a report at the station the next day, he added.

A case under Section 376 (rape) of IPC was registered, he further said.