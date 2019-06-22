Maharashtra Woman, Her Children, Die After Tree Falls On Their House

"The tree's foundation possibly got weakened due to rain and storm prevailing here. It fell on the tin-roof house inflicting grievous injuries on the woman and her two children. They were declared dead on arrival at Khamgaon sub-district hospital," an official said.

Updated: June 22, 2019 23:56 IST
A 28-year-old woman and her two children killed after a neem tree collapsed (Representational)


Buldhana, Maharashtra: 

A 28-year-old woman and her two children were Saturday killed after a neem tree collapsed on their tin-roofed home in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, police said.

The incident happened at 7:15pm in Anand Nagar locality in Ghatpuri area of Khamgaon taluka, an official said.

Inspector Ravindra Deshmukh of Shivaji Nagar police station identified the victims as Shradha Gunvant Hiradar, her 3-year-old daughter Shruti and 2-year-old son Rishikesh.

"The tree's foundation possibly got weakened due to rain and storm prevailing here. It fell on the tin-roof house inflicting grievous injuries on the woman and her two children. They were declared dead on arrival at Khamgaon sub-district hospital," he said.

