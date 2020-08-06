Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death Over Dowry In UP: Police

A woman was reportedly beaten to death in Bulandshahr. (Representational)

A woman was reportedly beaten to death on Wednesday by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, police said.

A case has been registered against the victim's husband and five others in this connection, police official Manish Kumar said.

According to the police, the victim married her husband Monu two years ago. She was often harassed by her husband's family over dowry.

The victim's father alleged that his son-in-law and family demanded Rs 50,000 from her, and they killed her when she failed to give them the money.

The matter is being investigated, police added.