2 Arrested For Murder Of 3 Children Of Family In UP's Bulandshahr: Cops

According to police, it was revealed at first sight that the three children were shot dead and their bodies were later thrown into the tubewell.

Cities | | Updated: May 26, 2019 23:13 IST
The children were identified as Masood Abdul, 10, Asma 11, and Aliba, 12 (Representational)


Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh: 

Police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of three children of a family, who were shot dead late night on May 24.

The body of the three children, who were cousins, were found inside a tube well in Dhooturi village in Bulandshahr on Saturday morning, police had said.

They were identified as Masood Abdul, 10, Asma 11, and Aliba, 12.

According to police, it was revealed at first sight that the three children were shot dead and their bodies were later thrown into the tubewell. Cartridges and blood were also found near the tubewell.

The police had also said, "One of the deceased's father, Hafiz Salim has cited family dispute for the triple murder."

According to police, he had said that his relative, Salman, was upset with them as he was not invited to the family's ''Iftaar'' party.

"In the past, he had given the warning to kill them. It has been learned that he owns a pistol. We have formed special teams to probe the matter," he said.

