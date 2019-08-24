Four-Storey Building Collapses In Maharashtra, 15 Feared Trapped

A rescue operation was launched and four people were rescued from the debris.

A four-storey building collapsed in Shanti Nagar area of Bhiwandi city near Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday.

A rescue operation was launched and four people were rescued from the debris.

At least 15 people are still feared trapped in the debris.

Four people rescued from the debris.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and rescue operations underway.

More details are awaited.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.