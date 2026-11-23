A bride in wedding finery sits at the floral 'mandap' awaiting the arrival of the 'baraat' (groom's procession), her relatives pace around as the tense hours tick by, and desperate calls to the groom's family go unanswered -- anxious scenes unfolded at a marriage ceremony here after a man allegedly went missing, 'deserting' his wife-to-be under the bridal canopy.

The incident allegedly took place in Mubarakpur village in Farrukhnagar area, where a marriage was arranged between a woman from the village and a resident of Kaliawas village.

The village sarpanch Satbir Singh said the 'lagan' (date finalisation) ceremony took place on November 18, and the wedding was scheduled for November 20.

Initially, the girl's family wanted to hold the wedding at the Panchayat Bhawan. As the groom's side did not agree to this, arrangements were made to host the ceremony at a marriage hall.

On the day of the wedding, relatives and villagers gathered at the venue. The 'kanyadaan' ritual was completed around 6.00 pm, with the bride in her wedding attire waiting before the ritual flame for the arrival of the 'baraat'.

The groom and his procession never arrived. According to the bride's family, as hours passed, they grew increasingly anxious. They attempted to contact the groom's family, but their calls went unanswered.

After neither groom, nor any word on his whereabouts, arrived until 9.00 pm, the bride's family, accompanied by the village sarpanch, went to his residence.

Only then was it revealed that the groom had left home without informing anyone. The groom's family allegedly claimed they had gone to the police station to file a missing report, and thus failed to take calls from the bride's family.

"The girl's father has passed away. Her 20-year-old brother works as a labourer. Her mother, too, is engaged in manual labour.

"The family even sold their ancestral land to fund the girl's wedding," the sarpanch said, adding that the bride's family apparently spent Rs 25-30 lakh on wedding preparations.

A senior police officer said the bride has filed a complaint alleging harassment of her family. In connection with the matter, police have summoned both parties to the station on November 26.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)