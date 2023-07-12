BR Ambedkar Was In Favour Of Uniform Civil Code: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Uniform Civil Code would not harm the interests of Muslims or the tribal communities, he said

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would not harm the interests of Muslims or the tribal communities, Union minister Ramdas Athawale said here on Wednesday.

Dr BR Ambedkar was in favour of the UCC, and it is needed for ensuring religious harmony, he said.

"Congress is spreading false propaganda that the BJP and its government will change the Constitution," the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said at a press conference.

"This is false propaganda being spread by the Opposition. The UCC is needed to ensure unity and harmony between Hindus and Muslims. Even BR Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution, was in favour of UCC," said Mr Athawale, a Dalit leader from Maharashtra.

"I want to tell Muslims that the UCC is not against you. Instead of doing politics over it, all political parties should support it. Not all tribals are against it. This law is not against tribals or Dalits or Hindus or Muslims. It is very important to bring in the UCC," he added.

The Law Commission in June invited views and suggestions from religious organisations as well as the public at large about the UCC which has been a contentious issue for long.

Mr Athawale, meanwhile, also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not "anti-Muslim" or "anti-Dalit".

The minister was here to hold a meeting with the Gujarat government officials about the status of implementation of various schemes meant for Dalits and other downtrodden communities.

No matter how hard opposition parties tried, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will once again win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with more than 325 seats and Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister for the third time in a row, he said at the press conference.

Rahul Gandhi will not get the chance to become the next Prime Minister, said Ramdas Athawale, and added that the Congress leader should not politicize each and every issue.

On the opposition parties' efforts to forge unity, the Republican Party of India leader said, "Who will become the PM if Opposition wins? Every leader, from Mamata Banerjee to K Chandrashekar Rao, Akhilesh Yadav, Nitish Kumar and even Arvind Kejriwal is saying they are the PM candidate.

On the other side, our PM candidate is only Narendra Modi and my party will support him." Asked about recent cases of atrocities on Dalits in Gujarat, the Union minister admitted that such incidents were happening.

"It is true that atrocities are still happening. But the situation has improved in recent times. Many people from general category castes are coming forward to help Dalits. We all need to come forward to end the caste system," Mr Athawale said

