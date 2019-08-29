Man In Jharkhand Allegedly Rapes, Slits Minor Domestic Help's Veins: Cops

The girl has been admitted to a hospital, while the 36-year-old accused sent to jail (Representational)

An employee of a public sector undertaking (PSU) has been arrested in Jharkhand's Bokaro for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The minor girl worked as a domestic help at the accused person's home, the officer said.

The man allegedly called her to his house on Wednesday, raped her and slit her veins at three places, the superintendent of police (SP) of Bokaro P Murugan, said.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital, while the 36-year-old accused sent to Tenughat jail, another police officer said.

The accused's pregnant wife was not home when the incident happened, he added.

