Body Of UP Teen Missing For Two Days Recovered From Agriculture Field: Police

The body was found on Friday evening, the police said (Representational)

The body of a 14-year-old girl, who was missing for the last two days, was recovered from an agricultural field in Uttar Pradesh, the police said today.

The body was found on Friday evening, they said.

The girl went missing from her home on Thursday but her family did not inform the police, Circle Officer (CO) Devendra Kumar Singh said.

The condition of the girl's body suggested that she had either consumed poison or was forcibly made to consume it, he said.

Mr Singh said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and further action will be taken on the basis of the report.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)