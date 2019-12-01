BJP MLA's Nephew, 4 Others Killed As Car Crashes Into Truck In Jharkhand

The bodies of those killed have been sent for autopsy, cops said (Representational)

Five persons, including the nephew of a BJP MLA, were killed on Sunday when their vehicle collided with a truck near Paswan village in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police said.

The incident took place on National Highway-75 around 5 am, Ramuna police station in-charge Lal Bihari Prasad said.

One of the deceased, Prasant Singh, was the nephew of BJP legislator Bhanu Pratap Sahi, who contested from the Bhawanathpur constituency in the first phase of the assembly elections on Saturday, police said.

A resident of Rawat Ganj in Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Singh and his four friends were travelling to Banshidhar Nagar in the district when the mishap took place, police said.

The bodies of those killed have been sent for post-mortem examination, the police officer said.