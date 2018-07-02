BJP Lawmaker's Son Arrested In Dry Bihar For Consuming Liquor

Four were arrested for consuming alcohol and two bottles of liquor was recovered from Vikas Kumar's car

The son of a BJP lawmaker was arrested in Bihar's Siwan district today for consuming liquor in violation of prohibition law, police said.

Vikas Kumar, son of Siwan lawmaker Vyasdeo Prasad, was taken into custody along with three friends.

"A police team checking vehicles near the Uttar Pradesh border arrested the four for consuming alcohol and recovered two bottles of liquor from Vikas Kumar's vehicle," said Siwan Superintendent of Police Navin Chandra Jha.

In April, Rahul Kumar, son of Gaya BJP lawmaker Hari Manjhi, was arrested for consuming liquor.

The BJP and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United are allies in Bihar. Complete prohibition was imposed in the state on April 5, 2016.