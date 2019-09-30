15 Injured In Boiler Explosion At Birla Cement Plant In Rajasthan

Police rushed to the hospital after hearing about the incident (Representational)

At least 15 people were left injured after a boiler exploded at a Birla Cement plant in Chittorgarh district's Chanderiya on Sunday.

Out of the 15 wounded, 11 of them are said to be critically injured.

The injured were rushed to hospitals. Police reached the hospital after receiving information about the accident.

"The coal caught fire as the temperature rose in the coil plant. Later, after the explosion, the burning coal fell on the people working below. There were about 15 people who are reported to be burnt," police said.

Newly appointed Chittorgarh District Collector Chetan Ram Deora along with BJP MLA Chandrabhan Singh Aakya visited the hospital to enquire about the condition and treatment of the injured.

"The critically injured have more than 70 per cent burns. We have referred them to Ravindra Nath Tagore Medical College, Udaipur," said Mr Deora.

Stating that an administrative level inquiry into the matter has been initiated, Mr Deora said, "We will get the report within 10 days. Legal action will be taken against those who were found to be negligent."

Police are investigating the matter.

