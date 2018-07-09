Bihar Teachers Arrested For Forcing Girls To Watch Obscene Videos

The teacher as well as the principal has been arrested for the indecent acts

The principal and a teacher of a school were arrested today following complaints by girl students that they were made to watch obscene videos and subjected to sexual exploitation, police said.

Sub Divisional Officer (Sadar), Darbhanga, Rakesh Kumar said the principal and a teacher of a public school in Lal Bagh locality were arrested after an FIR was lodged at Town police station.

The FIR was lodged on behalf of three students, whose guardians have alleged that the girls had accused the teacher of forcing them to watch obscene videos besides behaving inappropriately and the principal paid no heed when the matter was raised before him.

The SDO also said that the school has been sealed.