Bihar Boy, 11, Found Dead With Wire Tied Around Neck In School Toilet

The boy's sister, student at the same school, found him lying on the bathroom floor. (Representational)

An eleven-year-old class 4 student was found dead in the bathroom of a private school in Bihar's Kaimur district, the police said on Tuesday.

Police have registered a case. Seven people, including the principal of the school have been made accused in the case.

"The boy had gone to school with his sister Monday morning. When he did not come out even after the classes ended, his sister started looking for him. She found his bag," the polcie said.

When the girl entered the bathroom, she found her brother body with a wire tied around his neck. The door was shut from outside. He was taken to the nearest hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The boy's mother taught in the same school but she was not present on Monday.

All the accused in the case have fled and the school has been sealed, the police said.

