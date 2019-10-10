Madhya Pradesh Man Shot Dead After Argument Over Cricket Match

Bhind, Madhya Pradesh: Brijendra had visited Anand's house to resolve differences (Representational)

A 30-year-old man was allegedly shot dead on Thursday after an argument over a cricket match at Kot village in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, police said.

Police have charged five men. The accused were identified as Anand, 40, Ramhet, 60, Raghvendra, 28, Abhishek, 17 and Avinesh, 23, a police official said.

On Wednesday, Brijendra and his friends had visited Anand's house to resolve the differences, the official said.

However, the two groups again had a heated exchange of words on Thursday, after which Anand shot Brijendra dead in the presence of his friends. The accused then ran away from the spot and are still on the run, the officer said.

"Anand shot dead Brijendra with his licensed rifle, when the latter visited him to iron out the differences over playing a cricket match in Nayagaon area, around 30 km from the district headquarters," superintendent of police Rudolf Alvares said.

After a complaint lodged by the family of the victim, a complaint was registered against the five accused, the official said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to trace and arrest them.

