Man In UP Beaten To Death After Alleged Dispute Over Rs 180 Food Bill

A man was beaten to death by a dhaba owner and his employees in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district after a dispute over the food bill turned violent, police said on Thursday.

According to Superintendent of Police, Ram Badan Singh, Vishal Dubey, along with his driver Suraj Singh, came to the Sardar Dhaba on the Varanasi Highway, under the Aurai police station and had a meal. They were presented with a bill of Rs 180.

However, Dubey felt they had been over-charged and demanded the bill's breakup which the proprietor refused to furnish, and the two began arguing.

Soon, the argument turned violent and the dhaba proprietor and his workers assaulted Dubey and Singh with sticks. While Dubey somehow managed to escape, Singh was not as lucky. He sustained a head injury and was being taken to Varanasi for treatment but died on the way.

According the SP, Suraj Singh's brother has filed a case of murder against the dhaba proprietor and he has been taken into custody, while a hunt is on for the other accused. "Stern action will be taken against the guilty," he added.

