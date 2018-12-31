Ten Members Of Gujarat Family Die After 2 Trucks Crush Their SUV

The victims were travelling to Gujarat's Bhuj, their hometown, from Bhachau (Representational)

Ten members of a family were killed on Sunday when the SUV they were travelling in was crushed between two trucks near Bhachau in Gujarat's Kutch district, police said.

The incident occurred on the Bhachau highway in the evening, when a trailer truck carrying salt jumped over the divider and onto another lane, where it collided with the sports utility vehicle (SUV) carrying 11 persons, the police said.

At the same time, another truck rammed the SUV from behind, resulting in the death of 10 passengers, a police official said.

The victims were travelling to Gujarat's Bhuj, their hometown, from Bhachau when the accident occurred.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani directed the district administration to provide all necessary support to the victims, a government release stated.

