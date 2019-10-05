Azam Khan Questioned For Over Two Hours In Land Encroachment Case

Azam Khan case: The court has now listed the next hearing in the case on October 29 (File)

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Saturday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which interrogated him for over two hours.

Mr Khan, who is currently facing a number of criminal cases in connection with land encroachments by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, told reporters: "I have been interrogated twice earlier. Recently I have been interrogated four times which means that in total I have been interrogated six times so far. That is enough now."

"I have answered their questions in writing, at least thrice so far. I have also shown all the valid documents," added Mr Khan.

The District Court on Thursday issued a bailable warrant against Mr Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam after they did not appear before the court in a case related to his son's alleged fake birth certificate.

The court has now listed the next hearing in the case on October 29.

Earlier this week, Azam Khan had recorded his statement in connection with the land grabbing case against him.

