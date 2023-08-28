Auto Driver Molests 15-Year-Old In Mall Toilet, Arrested: Navi Mumbai Cops

Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in the toilet of a mall at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the boy visited the mall with his friends, he said.

The 25-year-old accused, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, took the boy to a toilet located on the mall's ground fall where he sexually assaulted him, inspector Sanjay Nale from Vashi police station said.

The boy later managed to escape and informed his parents about the incident.

His family approached the police with a complaint and the accused was arrested, the official said.

The accused was booked under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)