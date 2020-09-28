Attack On Police Station In Madhya Pradesh After Man Dies In Custody

Police had picked up Rajpati Kushwaha over suspicion of theft

The death of a 45-year-old man inside a police station in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh triggered violent protests on Monday, with family members of the man and villagers alleging that he was shot dead by a drunk police inspector.

As the news of Rajpati Kushwaha's death spread, a mob gathered outside the police station and threw stones, prompting the police to lathicharge and fire tear gas shells.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday ordered Satna superintendent of police Riyaz Iqbal be shifted over the alleged custodial death and subsequent violence, an official told news agency PTI.

Terming the incident and resultant violence unfortunate, the chief minister announced Rs 10 lakh as aid for Rajpati Kushwaha's family.

A police official said the police had picked up Rajpati Kushwaha on Sunday night from his house, located 50 kms away from Satna, on suspicion of his involvement in a theft case.

"Police station inspector Vikram Pathak had kept his service revolver on the table (inside the police station). Rajpati Kushwaha snatched the weapon and shot himself dead," police told reporters.

He said Vikram Pathak and a constable have been suspended and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered.

Omkar Kushwaha, nephew of the Rajpati Kushwaha, alleged that his uncle was killed by the police inspector.