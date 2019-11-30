At Least 7 Dead, 11 Injured As Bus Collides Head-On With Oil Tanker In Bengal

The accident happened early morning when the visibility was low due to fog (Representational)

At least seven people were killed and 11 others injured after a private passenger bus collided head-on with an oil tanker on National Highway 34 in Murshidabad district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred at Khoirakandi under the jurisdiction of Farakka police station when the two vehicles, moving on the same lane due to repair works on the other, collided.

None of the drivers probably noticed the other vehicle coming from the opposite direction in the early morning fog, the police said adding that both were killed in the accident.

The passengers of the bus, that was travelling from Siliguri to Behrampore, were also killed. the tanker was going to Assam from Kolkata.

The injured were admitted to government hospitals at Beniagram, Tarapur and Farakka, police said.

Traffic movement was disrupted for a long time after the accident. Later, a crane and a recovery van were used to tow the vehicles to the Farakka police station.

The deceased were identified as tanker driver Sonu Kumar (30), bus driver Sukumar Das (40), Sushmita Modak (46), Arup Ghosh (28), Anisur Rehman (26), Ajay Singh (43) and Rafikul Ansari.