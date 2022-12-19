Lawyer Out On Morning Walk Shot Dead In UP's Firozabad: Police

Shiv Shankar Dubey's body has been sent for post mortem, the police added. (Representational image)

Unidentified assailants shot dead a lawyer while he was returning from morning walk, police said on Monday.

Shiv Shankar Dubey (50) of Lalau in Dakshin police station limits was returning from his morning walk when unidentified assailants surrounded him and opened fire. He died on the spot, Circle Officer (City) Hari Mohan Singh said.

Shiv Shankar Dubey allegedly had a fight with a client with a criminal at the Diwani court on Saturday, the police officer said quoting the lawyer's family members.

Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari has formed eight teams to investigate the crime, Singh said.

Shiv Shankar Dubey's body has been sent for post mortem, he added.