Army Veteran Opens Fire At Family, Shot Dead By Daughter In UP: Police

The daughter is studying in Allahabad and came home for two days

An Army veteran was shot dead by his daughter after he opened fire at her and his wife, seriously injuring them at their home, the police said on Tuesday.

Chetram, 45, was shot by his daughter when he tried to fire at his son after an argument with his wife late on Monday night in Mitthauli village, they said.

"While Chetram, a retired Army soldier, died on the spot, his wife Rajkumari (38) and daughter Alka (19) are battling for their lives at a hospital," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shalabh Mathur said.

Alka told police that her father shot her mother with a pistol at around 11 pm on Monday. When she intervened, she was also shot, the officer said.

Then Chetram tried to shoot his 13-year-old son, Adarsh, but Alka snatched the pistol from him and shot him, he added.

Alka and Rajkumari are undergoing treatment at a private hospital and Chetram's body has been sent for post-mortem, Mathur said.

Alka is studying in Allahabad and had come home for two days. Adarsh is studying in a nearby school, he said.