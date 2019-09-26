Man Accused Of Raping Ex-Wife Over A Year After Giving Her Triple Talaq

Anil Samaniya, a senior police officer, has said an investigation is on.

A professor in Aligarh, who was accused of giving triple talaq to his wife on WhatsApp, has now been charged for allegedly raping her, police said.

A first information report was filed on Wednesday against the 58-year-old professor under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint filed by the wife.

The Aligarh police said that the accused had divorced his wife one and a half years ago. The woman had then accused the husband of giving her 'instant talaq' through WhatsApp and SMS.

Anil Samaniya, a senior police officer, has said an investigation is on.

According to the fresh complainant, she had been staying with her son and daughter at a separate accommodation since 2017. The husband often went to her house to meet their children.

She alleged that on August 29, he came to her house in the evening when she was alone and raped her at gunpoint.

In 2017, the woman had threatened to commit suicide along with her children in front of the Vice Chancellor's house, if she failed to get justice.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.