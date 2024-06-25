Airport Official Wearing Bindi, Lipstick Found Dead In Uttarakhand's Pantnagar

Police are suspecting it to be a case of suicide

An airport official, dressed in women's clothes, was found dead in his room in Uttarakhand, officials said today.

Ashish Chausali was not only wearing women's clothes but also had on a bindi and lipstick when he was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room within the airport complex in Pantnagar yesterday.

"It appears to be a case of suicide but no note has been found at the scene," said Manoj Katyal, Superintendent of Police, Udham Singh Nagar.

Ashish Chausali's room was locked and had to be forced open. He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, Mr Katyal said.

The official had dinner with a friend and a relative before returning to his room on Sunday night, police said.

Chausali, who was from Pithoragarh, worked as an assistant manager, Air Traffic Control.

His wife is a schoolteacher. The couple have a two-and-a-half year-old daughter.

Police said his mobile phone is being examined for any clues.