AIIMS Rishikesh Rusticates 6 Students For Vandalising Shop

AIIMS in Rishikesh Tuesday rusticated six of its students for allegedly vandalising a shop here, thrashing its owner and damaging vehicles parked outside it under the influence of alcohol, officials said.

According to a complaint lodged at Rishikesh Kotwali on Tuesday, 70-80 students of the premier institute vandalised a shop on the Veerabhadra Road on Monday night.

They also assaulted the shop owner and damaged vehicles parked outside the store, Kotwali SHO Ritesh Kumar Shah said.

The students were allegedly in an inebriated state at the time of the incident, the SHO said.

Two students of the institute were detained for interrogation and the CCTV footage was being examined, he said.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS administration rusticated six students for eroding the institute's prestige, its Dean Surekha Kumar said.