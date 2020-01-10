8-Year-Old, On Bike With Parents, Dies As Kite String Slits His Throat In Madhya Pradesh

A case has been registered and a probe has been launched, cops said (Representational)

An eight-year-old boy died after a stray glass-coated "manja" (kite string) slit his throat while he was travelling on a motorcycle with his parents near Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday near Fofnar village, around 15 km from the Burhanpur district headquarters, police sub-inspector Radheshyam Pawar said.

"The boy, identified as Nitin, was travelling with his parents on their motorcycle. He was sitting on the petrol tank of the vehicle in the front. His father was riding the motorcycle, while his mother was sitting at the back," he said.

They were going to Maitha Khari village to meet the boy's maternal grandparents.

"A Chinese manja attached to a kite that some children were playing along the road got entangled around his neck and slit his throat. His father failed to notice it and continued to ride. But he realised it when the boy fainted. The minor later died due to excessive bleeding," he said.

The victim's parents hail from Jalgaon district of neighbouring Maharashtra, Mr Pawar said.

A case has been registered in this connection and a probe has been launched, he said.