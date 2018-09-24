Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Padma Shukla Resigns From Party, Joins Congress

Padma Shukla has also resigned from the post of state Social Welfare Board chief.

Madhya Pradesh Social Welfare Board Chief Padma Shukla on Monday resigned from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ms Shukla, who was a BJP member since 1980, also held a state cabinet rank has now joined the Congress.

In a letter to BJP state president Rakesh Singh, Shukla expressed her disappointment with the party saying, "I have been a primary member of the party since 1980 and have discharged my duties accordingly. I am upset because of the negligence and exploitation of the party workers in Vijayraghavgarh constituency post 2014 by-polls. Thus, I am resigning from the primary membership of the party."

"I tried to work with Madhya Pradesh Minister Sanjay Pathak for 2 years, but that seemed impossible.He used to humiliate BJP workers. It was hurting me and damaging self-respect of my workers," she told news agency ANI.



