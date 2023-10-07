8 UP Cops Suspended For Negligence After 2 Killed Over Parking Dispute

The police failed to act against the accused after being informed five days ago. (Representational)

Eight policemen, including an inspector and two sub-inspectors, were suspended for negligence in a parking dispute case in which two persons died in a village in Kanpur Dehat district, police officials said on Saturday.

With five more arrests, the number of total arrests made in connection to the case in which two men were beaten to death has reached eight, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) BBGTS Murthy said eight policemen, including Gajner station house officer (SHO) and outpost in-charge, have been placed under suspension on charges of dereliction of duty.

The suspension order was taken after an inquiry confirmed that the police failed to act against the accused persons when they were informed of the matter about five days ago, the SP added.

Those who have been suspended were identified as Sanjesh Kumar (SHO Gajner), sub-inspectors Kaushal Kumar and Bishun Lal, head constables Amar Singh, Ravindra Singh, Kamal Sonkar, constables Brijendra Pal and Naresh Prajapati, the SP said.

Sub-Inspector Bishun Lal, head constables Amar Singh, Ravindra Singh, Kamal Sonkar, constables Brijendra Pal and Naresh Prajapati, were attached with UP-112, the SP added.

Police have arrested five more persons - Sundar Shukla, Meera alias Suman Shukla, Kanhaiya Shukla, Uma Shukla and Satyam Shukla, SP said.

Three key accused - Mohan Shukla, his brother Anjani Shukla and his wife Priya Shukla - were arrested within hours of the incident.

Section of murder is being added in the FIR, which was initially lodged under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC, the SP asserted.

Several police teams have been pressed to arrest the missing accused - Prem Kumar Shukla, Uday Narayan Shukla and Bablu Shukla - who have gone underground to evade arrest.

On Thursday night, Mohan Shukla parked his pick-up loader at Ramveer Lohar's plot. Ramveer had kept building material at the plot and asked Mohan Shukla not to park his vehicle, which led to an altercation.

Mohan Shukla and his family members allegedly thrashed Ramveer alias Daroga (60), his brother Satyanarain Lohar (72) and their family members with sticks, roads, and an axe, leaving six of them injured, the SP added.

All the injured were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Gajner, and were later shifted to the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital in Kanpur.

Satyanarain and Ramveer succumbed to their injuries during treatment at LLR Hospital, the SP said.

A case was registered at the Gajner police station on the basis of a complaint by the victims' family, the SP said.

