8 Killed, 3 Injured In Tempo-Truck Collision In Uttar Pradesh

Eight people were killed and three injured in a collision between a tempo and a truck early Saturday morning in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya, police said.

"The accident took place at around 6:30 am at Dibiyapur-Bela road when the tempo tried to overtake another tempo and collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction," police officer Suniti said.

She said eight passengers of the tempo died on the spot while three others got injured.

The identities of those who died are yet to be determined, she added.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the officer said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

In a statement issued in Lucknow by the state government, Mr Adityanath directed officials to ensure that the injured persons get proper medical treatment.

