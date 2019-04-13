65-Year-Old Man Thrashed To Death Over Land Dispute In UP

The elderly man died at the hospital (Representational)

A 65-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death over a land dispute in Gaura Mafi village in Aaspur Devsara area in the district Saturday, the police said.

The man, Gulzar Khan, was seriously injured after being attacked with sticks by some unidentified persons, Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the police official said.

An FIR has been lodged against four persons who are on the run and efforts are underway to arrest them, he added.

