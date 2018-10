The man lured the child with chocolates and then raped her. (Representational)

A 65-year-old was arrested for allegedly raping a 4-year-old in North Tripura district, police said on Tuesday.

District superintendent of police Bhanupada Chakraborty said that the man had lured the child with chocolates and then raped her on Monday.

The child's mother filed a complaint the same day and the man was arrested immediately.

A local court sent him police custody for three days.