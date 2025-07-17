Kerala Court Sentences Man To 3 Life Terms For Raping Minor Daughter For 3 Years

A Kerala court on Thursday sentenced a man to three life terms, till his death, for repeatedly sexually assaulting his minor daughter for three years, from the time she was five-years-old till she turned eight, at their rented accommodation near Karimanoor here.

Idukki Fast Track Special Court judge Manju V sentenced the man to life in jail till his death for various offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Shijomon Joseph said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs three lakh on the father and directed that the amount, if recovered from him, should be given to his daughter.

If the fine is not paid, the convict will have to undergo an additional six years imprisonment, the court said.

It also directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide adequate compensation to the child.

The abuse suffered by the child came to light in 2020 when she was eight-years-old, the SPP said.

The child, who was suffering from constant stomach pain and was undergoing treatment for that, one day asked her mother whether the illness was caused because of her father's actions.

After the mother asked her in detail about what had happened and during the subsequent counselling, information regarding the repeated sexual abuse was revealed, the SPP said.

According to the girl's statement, the father had been repeatedly sexually abusing her at their house from the time she was in class 1, the prosecutor said.

The abuse occurred at both the rented accommodations where the family lived, he said.

A case was, thereafter, registered against the father at Karimanoor police station.

The SPP said that the prosecution sought the maximum punishment for the accused and the court accepted the request.

