The tiger dragged the woman 500 meters into the forest before killing her. (Representational)

A 62-year-old woman was killed by a tiger in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur forest area on Thursday, police said.

Along with another woman, she had gone inside the Ranthambore National Park to fetch water. She was then attacked by the tiger and dragged 500 meters into the forest. Forest officials said the two women had entered a restricted area.

The woman's body has recovered from the forest and handed over to her family.