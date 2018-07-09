61 Criminals Have Been Arrested In UP's Amethi

61 criminals were arrested by the Amethi district today. (Representational image)

As many as 61 wanted criminals were arrested by the Amethi district police in a special drive, a senior police officer said today.

The drive was carried out last night and the criminals having arrest warrants against them were arrested from different parts of the district, the police officer said.

Amethi police station recorded the maximum number of arrests (11) during the drive, the police officer said.

There are 14 police stations in the district.