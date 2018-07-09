61 Criminals Have Been Arrested In UP's Amethi

The drive was carried out last night and the criminals having arrest warrants against them were arrested from different parts of the district, the police officer said.

61 criminals were arrested by the Amethi district today. (Representational image)

Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: 

As many as 61 wanted criminals were arrested by the Amethi district police in a special drive, a senior police officer said today.

Amethi police station recorded the maximum number of arrests (11) during the drive, the police officer said.

There are 14 police stations in the district.



