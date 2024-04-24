Man On Cycle Hit By Car, Falls Off Delhi Flyover, Dies

The post mortem of the body has been conducted. (Representational)

A man riding a bicycle died after being hit by a car and falling off a flyover in Delhi today. The incident happened in Delhi's Badarpur area. After receiving the call, the Delhi police took the victim to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The victim has been identified as Hargobind, 35. He was a resident of South Delhi's Sarita Vihar and worked as a security guard.

The post mortem of the body has been conducted and the body has been handed over to the victim's family.

The police have filed a case in the matter and have seized the car that hit the victim.

