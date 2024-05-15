Dubai Police Honours Indian Boy For Returning Tourist's Lost Watch: 'High Moral Standards'

Mr Jallaf said that the child's behaviour reflects the high moral standards and security prevalent in UAE

An Indian boy, based in Dubai, is garnering praise for his honesty after he returned a tourist's lost watch to the authorities. According to an article on the Dubai Police website. Muhammad Ayan Younis was with his father when he found the watch in a tourist area and promptly took it to the Dubai Police to ensure it was returned to its rightful owner. The police then successfully returned the watch to a tourist, who expressed satisfaction with the high level of security and integrity in Dubai.

The Dubai Tourist Police Department awarded the boy for his honesty and awarded him with a certificate. Dubai Police also shared the news on their official X account along with a picture of Muhammad Ayan Younis being awarded. The post on X reads, ''Dubai Police Honours Child for Honesty After Returning Tourist's Lost Watch.''

In the picture, Brigadier Khalfan Obeid Al Jallaf, Director of the Tourist Police Department, along with his deputy, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Abdul Rahman, and Captain Shahab Al Saadi, Head of the Tourist Happiness Section, were seen presenting the young boy with a certificate of commendation.

Mr Jallaf said that the child's behaviour reflects the high moral standards and security prevalent in the UAE, particularly within its vital tourism sector. He also encouraged the community to follow in Mr Younis's footsteps and promoted the use of smart lost and found services available at Smart Police Stations (SPS), easing the process of returning lost properties to their owners.

Last month, A young man was also honoured by Dubai Police for handing over a ''valuable possession'' found on Jumeirah Beach. Mohammad Amir Mohammad was praised for his honesty in reporting the item to the Tourism Police so they could deliver it to its owner.