Dubai Police React After Tourists Film Burqa-Clad Woman At Restaurant

A video circulating online has sparked outrage in Dubai after capturing a woman wearing a burqa dining with her partner. The outrage stems not only from the filming but also from the alleged mocking heard in the background, seemingly from the person recording the video. While the exact nature of the conversation remains unclear, the video has ignited widespread fury among viewers.

Social media users have strongly condemned the woman who filmed the video, tagging Dubai Police and demanding strict action against all involved. Filming local women without their consent is illegal in the UAE and carries severe penalties.

A woman shared a clip on X, writing, "In Dubai, a non-Muslim European woman films a Gulf tourist and mocks her religion. Where is Dubai Police? Why hasn't she been arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution? Are there no laws to protect the dignity and privacy of Gulf tourists, prevent them from being photographed without consent, and stop such defamation? Where are human rights? Where is the respect for religious rituals?"

See the post here:

في دبي امرأه اوربيه غير مسلمه تصور سائحه خليجية و تسخر من دينها

اين شرطة دبي؟ @DubaiPoliceHQ

لماذا لا يتم القبض و من ثم الإحاله للنيابه؟ هل عندهم قوانين تحفظ كرامة و خصوصية السائحة الخليجيه و تمنع تصويرها بدون اذنها و التشهير بها؟

اين حقوق الانسان اين احترام الشعائر الدينية؟ pic.twitter.com/6ELuVWBNvP — 🇸🇦 🏆 المكريه (@ALMKRIA) January 2, 2025

The video quickly gained attention online and prompted a response from the Dubai Police. In Arabic, they stated, "May the peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you. Please note that the matter has been referred to the relevant authority. Thank you for contacting us."

The internet also reacted to the video. A user commented, "What made them forget that they are in Dubai? Why did they ignore that they were in a Muslim country? The strange situation of foreigners in Dubai and the Emirates. They reached a strange stage. The question is, will these hideous creatures be held accountable for their provocative actions? The West and freedoms are just a myth. Like in the West, love only exists in stories and TV series."

Another user commented, "I hope they file a lawsuit against these women. They film them right in front of your eyes and shake us. Where are we in this situation."

The third user commented, "Regardless of all this, they do not respect the country they came to."