Kerala Boy Praises Indian Army's Heroic Rescue In Viral Letter; Receives Touching Reply

A letter written by a school student lauding soldiers for their rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad touched the hearts of the Indian Army, which prompted a heartfelt reply on social media.

Recently, the Southern Command of the Indian Army shared the child's letter and their response on their official X handle.

The letter was written by Rayan, a Class 3 student of AMLP School in Wayanad, in his school diary. He said he felt "proud and happy" seeing the soldiers rescue people from under the debris.

"I am Rayan. My beloved Wayanad was struck by a massive landslide, creating havoc and destruction. I felt proud and happy to see you rescuing people who were stuck under debris," the child said in the Malayalam letter.

Dear Master Rayan,



Your heartfelt words have deeply touched us. In times of adversity, we aim to be a beacon of hope, and your letter reaffirms this mission. Heroes like you inspire us to give our utmost. We eagerly await the day you don the uniform and stand…

He referred to a video in which the soldiers were seen eating biscuits to sate their hunger while setting up a bridge in the ravaged area and said the sight moved him deeply.

Rayan also expressed his wish to join the Indian Army one day and protect the nation.

"That sight moved me deeply, and I aspire to join the Indian Army one day and protect the nation," he wrote in the letter.

As the letter went viral on social media platforms, the Indian Army posted a reply to the student via their X handle on August 3.

Calling the young boy a "warrior," the Army said his "heartfelt words" have deeply touched them.

"Dear Master Rayan, Your heartfelt words have deeply touched us. In times of adversity, we aim to be a beacon of hope, and your letter reaffirms this mission. Heroes like you inspire us to give our utmost. We eagerly await the day you don the uniform and stand alongside us. Together, we will make our nation proud. Thank you, young warrior, for your courage and inspiration," the Southern Command said.