6 Family Members Killed As Car Hits Truck On Yamuna Expressway Near Mathura

The car, which was going from Noida to Agra, rammed into a truck moving ahead of it. (Representational)

Six people of a family were killed on their way to Agra after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck on Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura today, the police said.

Three people were also injured in the accident that happened around 9 am near milestone number 140, around 30 km from Mathura city.

The car, which was going from Noida to Agra, rammed into a truck moving ahead of it, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said.

The family was from Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar district. Three women and a girl were among those killed. The dead have been identified as Neeraj, 25, Anita, 30, Vishnu, 25, Karuna, 22 and Suresh, 25, and a 13-year-old girl whose name is yet to be confirmed.

The injured have been taken to a hospital in Agra where their condition is stated to be critical. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the official said.

The police said the car was completely smashed and in order to bring out the bodies, they had to use gas cutters.

The truck driver fled with his vehicle from the spot after the incident, Mr Shukla said, adding that further investigation into the incident is underway.