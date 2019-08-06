6 Maoists Arrested In Chhattisgarh

There were no casualties on either side in the encounter, the officials said. (File)

Six Maoists were arrested during a search operation by the CRPF and local police in Dantewada in Chhattisgarh, an official said today.

The arrests were made on Monday evening from the forests near Marjoom village under Katekalyan police station limits, he said.

He identified the arrested Maoists as Pide Veko (25), Piso Kawasi (22), Payko Veko (26), Fagnu Madkami (30), Sanna Kudami (25) and Pojja Kudami (24), all jan militia members on the lower rung of the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist).

"A tiffin bomb, electric wire, Maoist bags and commodities of daily use were recovered from them. They were involved in an encounter with security forces near Chikpal village on July 28 this year," the official said.

There were no casualties on either side in that encounter, he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.