2 Women Maoists Carrying Rs 14 Lakh Bounty Each Killed In Encounter In Madhya Pradesh

Two women Maoists, carrying a reward of Rs 14 lakh each on their heads, were killed in an encounter with police in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district on Wednesday morning, a senior official said.

The gun-battle took place under Bichhiya police station limits, Director General Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana said.

A self-loading rifle (SLR), an ordinary rifle, a wireless set and some items of daily use were recovered from the spot. A search operation was underway for other Maoists, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the two Maoists carried a reward of Rs 14 lakh each on their heads.

"I congratulate all the jawans of the security force for their bravery and courage. This success will definitely give impetus to the resolve to completely free India from the Naxal problem by March 2026 under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he said.

The country and Madhya Pradesh will be completely free from terrorism, Naxalism and extremism, the CM said.

An official of the MP Police Headquarters said both the hardcore woman Maoists belonged to Bhoramdev Area Committee of KB (Kanha Bhoramdev) Division of MMC (Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh) zone of Maoists.

Following the intelligence input about the presence of Maoists in Mundidadar-Ganeridadar-Parsatola forest area of Kanha National Park, the security forces launched a search operation. The Maoists opened indiscriminate fire with the intention of causing casualties to the security forces and looting their weapons. In retaliation of the security forces, two uniformed hardcore female Maoists were killed, he said.

According to the official, one of the killed Maoists was identified as ACM (Area Committee Member) Mamta alias Ramabai, wife of Rakesh OD, SZCM, KB Division, a resident of Murkudi under Karochi police station of Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.

A single-shot rifle was recovered from her.

The other Naxalite was identified as ACM Pramila alias Mase Mandavi, Bhoramdev Area Committee. She was a resident of Paligudhem under Chintalnar police station of Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. An SLR was recovered from her, the official said.

According to the official, it was for the first time in the state that six Maoists have been killed in two encounters in one-and-a-half-months.

