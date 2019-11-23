6 Arrested For Alleged Gang Rape Of Two Minor Cousins In Uttar Pradesh

The girls were allegedly dragged to nearby fields and raped by five persons, cops said (Representational)

Six people have been arrested for being allegedly involved in the gang rape of two minor girls in a village under Bahedi police station area in Bareilly, police said on Saturday.

The cousins aged 17 and 14 were returning home after visiting a doctor on November 17 when they were allegedly dragged to nearby fields and raped by five persons, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dr Sansar Singh said.

The culprits also made a video of the incident and circulated it, he said.

An FIR was filed by the father of one of the survivors on Friday and during investigation it was found that three more persons were involved in the case, the official said.

Altogether six persons have been arrested in connection with the case and a hunt is on to arrest two others who are untraceable, he said.

