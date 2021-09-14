56 Arrested From Thane Bar For Obscenity, Violation Of COVID-19 Norms: Police

Police raided a bar in Thane's Dombivli and found Covid norms not being followed (Representational)

Police have raided a bar in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested 56 people, including waitresses and customers, for allegedly violating the COVID-19 prevention guidelines and indulging in obscenity, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the bar located in Thane's Dombivli area on Sunday night and found various members of the bar staff and customers not wearing masks and also not following any social distancing norms, senior police inspector Vilas Patil of Kalyan crime unit-III said.

Some of the people present there were also found indulging in obscenity, the police said.

Following the raid, the police arrested 56 people, including 21 waitresses, 30 customers and other bar staff members, the official said.

The police also seized cash worth Rs 63,410 and a music system from the premises, he said.

The Manpada police registered offences against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269, 270 (negligent, malignant acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 34 (common intention).

The accused were also charged under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act, the police added.



