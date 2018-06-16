Man Killed In Celebratory Firing At Engagement Ceremony In Madhya Pradesh

Cities | | Updated: June 16, 2018 18:57 IST
The deceased was hit by a bullet and was declared dead. (Representational)

Morena, Madhya Pradesh:  A 55-year-old man was killed, allegedly in celebratory firing, yesterday night at an engagement ceremony in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said.

Kumar Singh Sikarwar, uncle of the woman who was getting engaged, died after relatives of the would-be groom fired from the stage to celebrate the occasion, Civil Lines Police Station Inspector Atul Singh said today.

The incident happened yesterday at the engagement ceremony of the son of one Ramkripal Sikarwar in Maharajpura village here, he added.

The deceased, a resident of Dholpur in Rajasthan, was hit by a bullet and was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities, the official said.

"Pappu Singh, a relative of Ramkripal Sikarwar, has been arrested in connection with the incident," the official informed.

