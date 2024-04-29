5 Engineering Students Drown While Swimming In Cauvery River In Karnataka

The remaining seven students fled after their friends drowned. (Representational)

Five students of an engineering college, including three women, drowned at the confluence of the Cauvery river at Mekedatu in Kanakapura Taluk of the district, police said on Monday.

The victims were among 12 students who had come here from Bengaluru, Satanur police said.

When they were swimming, they were caught in a whirlpool and drowned.

The victims have been identified as Harshita (20), Abhishek (20), Tejas (21), Varsha (20) and Neha (19).

The remaining seven students fled after their friends drowned.

