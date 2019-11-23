5 Charred To Death As Car Catches Fire After Being Hit By Truck In UP's Etah

Senior officials have rushed to the spot, investigations are on, police said (Representational)

At least five people were killed when the car they were traveling in caught fire after colliding with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district early on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident occurred near Himmatpur in Nidhauli Kalan Block when their SwiftDzire was hit by a cement-laden truck and caught fire around 4.30 am, police said.

Five people, including a woman and two children, were charred to death. A 15-year-old girl, Varsha, was thrown out of the car when one of the doors opened under under the impact of collision, police said.

The girl has been referred to Agra for treatment, police said, adding that the victims were related to Sunil Kumar, a resident of Etah.

Senior officials have rushed to the spot of accident and investigations are on, police added.

