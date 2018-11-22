45 Injured In Bus Accident In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

The bus developed a technical glitch after which it rammed into a tree, police said (Representational)

As many as 45 people were injured when a Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus dashed into a roadside tree in Ballia district of the state, police said today.

The bus developed a technical glitch following which it rammed into a roadside tree in the afternoon, police officer Vinay Kumar Yadav said.

The victims were going from Doharighat to Ballia for the holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of 'Kartik Purnima' tomorrow.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital from where 30 were shifted to the district hospital, Mr Yadav added.